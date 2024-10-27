Pixies praise "wonderful" new bassist Emma Richardson and offer advice for reunited Oasis

Pixies duo Joey Santiago and Dave Lovering have heaped praise on the band's new bassist Emma Richardson – and have made a tongue-in-cheek plea to open for Oasis when the reunited Gallagher brothers play in Los Angeles next year.

The new Pixies album The Night The Zombies Came is out now, with Classic Rock saying "this album drops its bombs with honed precision". It's the band's 10th album and the first to feature Richardson on bass after she replaced Paz Lenchantin earlier this year.

Guitarist Santiago and drummer Lovering say former Band of Skulls member Richardson has taken Pixies to a new level.

Lovering tells NME the new line up is "wonderful", adding: “Emma’s a joy.

"She plays really well, she sings really well. She’s making us play well because of that. I think we’re on a different level."

Santiago adds that they found Richardson through The Night The Zombies Came producer Tom Dalgety.

He says: "Emma’s just a different beast. When I found out that we were getting Emma, a friend and I were watching videos of Band of Skulls. I thought, ‘OK, I’ve had enough of this – I know she can play, let me see the interviews’.

"I saw the interviews and I go ‘OK, nice, well mannered’…she’s great. She’s got a great voice, she’s got the language of the bass for us.”

Asked whether they could reveal the reasons behind Lenchantin's dismissal, they pair remained tight-lipped. Santiago says: "My answer to that is, you’d have to ask her. Somedays she’ll know, but I don’t want to say."

Having reunited in 2003 following an acrimonious split 10 years earlier, Pixies were asked if they had any advice for Oasis who recently announced a reunion and massive world tour.

Santiago says: “Just no physical violence. Insults are fine. Get sleep. If you’re going to get shitfaced, do it after the show.

"I think that the biggest tip I could give Oasis is when they’re playing the Rose Bowl, they should ask this band called the Pixies to open up for them."