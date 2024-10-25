"This album drops its bombs with honed precision": Pixies prove that class is permanent on The Night The Zombies Came

Pixies might not startle any more, but they do stay strong. As with 2022’s Doggerel, this album drops its bombs with honed precision, the band’s experience evident as both the key musical genres – loud and quiet – are deployed with scorching smarts.

The tenth from the Boston bruisers is their fifth without Kim Deal, and Emma Richardson (Band Of Skulls) now replaces Paz Lenchantin, bringing the bass and backing vocals. Black Francis’s songwriting still uses a Frankenstein’s monster technique, bolting incongruous ideas together, but his beasts have a slow-reveal beauty.

Surrealism survives in lines that shouldn’t spark but in Pixiesworld do: ‘I’ve broken my leg back in Las Vegas, but they were so gracious I doubled my wages,’ he offers on anthem-to-be The Vegas Suite.

Joey Santiago’s sparkling, vigorous guitar fills bedeck the ballast, and as Primrose purrs or Motoroller swirls, Pixies again prove that class and sass are permanent.

Chris Roberts
Chris Roberts

Chris Roberts has written about music, films, and art for innumerable outlets. His new book The Velvet Underground is out April 4. He has also published books on Lou Reed, Elton John, the Gothic arts, Talk Talk, Kate Moss, Scarlett Johansson, Abba, Tom Jones and others. Among his interviewees over the years have been David Bowie, Iggy Pop, Patti Smith, Debbie Harry, Bryan Ferry, Al Green, Tom Waits & Lou Reed. Born in North Wales, he lives in London.