Pixies part ways with bassist Paz Lenchantin after 10 years and announce Band of Skulls' Emma Richardson as her replacement

Pixies have announced a parting of ways with bassist Paz Lenchantin after 10 years – and announced Band of Skulls' Emma Richardson as her replacement.

In a statement posted on social media, Pixies say: "Paz Lenchantin, who joined Pixies in 2014, has exited the band to concentrate on her own projects. We’re grateful for Paz’s many contributions, and wish her all the very best going forward.

"We are delight to welcome Emma Richardson on bass. Emma will make her worldwide touring debut with Pixies on the first night of the Bossanova x Trompe le Monde European tour, beginning this Friday in Dublin.

"See you on the road! La la love you, Pixies."

Pixies have locked comments on the post on all social media platforms.

Lenchantin, formerly of A Perfect Circle and Zwan, joined Pixies in 2014 after Kim Shattuck's short spell was brought to an end. She appeared on three Pixies albums – 2016's Head Carrier, 2018's Beneath the Eyrie and 2022 effort Dogerrel.

She posted her own statement to social media soon after, saying: "It has been a dream of dreams these past 10 years to have been accepted as a Pixie by the band and by fans, and an honour to have contributed to a vital musical legacy.

"I look forward to their continued support and encouragement of my future projects and wish them the best."

She also spoke with Rolling Stone, adding: "My departure is a bit of a surprise to me as it is to many, but it looks like they have a solid plan figured out which in turn has pushed me to move onwards onto new projects that I am excited about."

Pixies split with founding bassist Kim Deal in 2013. She has since reformed the classic lineup of her band The Breeders and continues to record and tour.

Richardson released five album with Band of Skulls and left in 2022 to pursue a full-time career as a visual artist.

A post shared by Pixies (@pixiesofficial) A photo posted by on