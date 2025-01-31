"We got any Led Zeppelin fans out there?" Watch pop superstar Pink absolutely smash a timeless Led Zeppelin classic at Los Angeles FireAid benefit show

So stacked was the line-up for FireAid, the five-hour benefit concert staged last night (January 30) to raise funds for those affected by the horrifying wildfires which swept Los Angeles earlier this month, that the bill was split between two venues, the Kia Forum and Intuit Dome. The evening saw performances from music industry legends (Joni Mitchell, Stevie Nicks, Stevie Wonder, Rod Stewart) rock giants (Nirvana, Green Day, Red Hot Chili Peppers) and pop superstars (Lady Gaga, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, Gracie Abrams), plus a handful of artists - Alanis Morisette, Pink, No Doubt - who could arguably straddle all three classifications.

Performing at the KIA Forum, Pink proved her versatility by following a performance of her 2017 hit single What About Us (co-written by Snow Patrol's Johnny McDaid) with covers of two AM radio classics, Me and Bobby McGee, written by Kris Kristofferson and recorded by Janis Joplin, and Led Zeppelin's timeless Babe I'm Gonna Leave You, from the English quartet's self-titled 1969 debut album.

With guitarist Justin Derrico playing the Jimmy Page to her Robert Plant, Pink introduced the Zeppelin classic saying, "Tonight is so special, I'm so inspired by the love that is happening... this is one of our favourites", then asking "We got any Led Zeppelin fans out there?" When fans roared their approval, the singer smiled and said, "Alright, thank God!" before beginning her spine-tingling version of the song, originally composed by US folk singer Anne Bredon and popularised by Joan Baez.

Watch Pink smash the song below: the Zeppelin cover begins at 8 minutes 55 seconds.





P!nk | Full Performance | FireAid Benefit Concert 2025 - YouTube Watch On

This was not the only Led Zeppelin cover aired on the night, as The Black Crowes and Slash joined forces to perform Going To California.

LA's own Red Hot Chili Peppers played a four-song set at the Forum, making their first appearance onstage together since their performance at the closing ceremony of the Olympic games last August.

Introduced by Stevie Nicks, the funk-rock superstars opened their mini-set with Dani California, and also performed hit singles Californication and Black Summer, before wrapping up their 22 minutes onstage with Blood Sugar Sex Magik-era ballad Under The Bridge.



The surviving members of Nirvana - Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic and Pat Smear - also made a surprise, unannounced appearance at the benefit concert.



For their four-song set, Dave Grohl's daughter Violet fronted the trio to perform All Apologies, St. Vincent handled lead vocals for a blast through Breed, from Nevermind, ex-Sonic Youth vocalist/bassist Kim Gordon took the mic for School, from the trio's debut album Bleach, and Joan Jett fronted the group forTerritorial Pissings.

