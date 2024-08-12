Watch Red Hot Chili Peppers perform Can't Stop in Los Angeles as part of Paris 2024 Olympic closing ceremony

Red Hot Chili Peppers take part in handover from Paris to Los Angeles – where 2028 Olympics will be held

Flea, Chad Smith, Anthony Kiedis, and John Frusciante of Red Hot Chili Peppers perform at the LA28 Olympic Games Handover Celebration.
Red Hot Chili Peppers brought copious amounts of energy to the 2024 Paris Olympics closing ceremony with a typically lively performance broadcast around the world.

The California rock heroes played their classic track Can't Stop live on a Los Angeles beach.

The performance was part of the traditional 'handover' from the current host city to the host of the next summer Olympics, which will take place in Los Angeles in 2028.

Other artists taking part in the closing ceremony included Snoop Dogg, Billie Eilish, H.E.R. and French acts Air, Phoenix, and Kavinsky.

The homegrown talent followed in the footsteps of French metal stars Gojira, who performed a fierce version of French revolutionary song Ah! Ça Ira at the opening ceremony a few weeks ago.

The Chili Peppers have also collaborated with the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics organisers on a special version of the LA 2028 branding featuring the band's own iconic logo.

Frontman Anthony Kiedis says: "LA always leaves people feeling like, 'I wanna go back there.' You might just stay here. You might not take anything home, because this might be your new home.

"The Red Hot Chili Peppers at our essence, we like to get in a room and make noise. And bring everything that we experience in life into what we do, and LA is definitely one of those dimensions. There's still a reason why everyone is fascinated by everything LA."

Team LA 2028 say: "It wouldn’t be LA without the Red Hot Chili Peppers. #LA28 is excited to have collaborated with the Red Hot Chili Peppers to drop an LA28 ‘A’ emblem that is an ode to the dynamic culture of the city and the people who make it whole."

