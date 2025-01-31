"Thank you for showing up LA." Watch Red Hot Chili Peppers' four-song set at star-studded FireAid benefit show in Los Angeles

Red Hot Chili Peppers played a four-song set at last night's FireAid fundraising concert at the KIA Forum in Los Angeles, making their first appearance onstage together since their performance at the closing ceremony of the Olympic games last August.

Introduced by Stevie Nicks, the LA funk-rock superstars opened their mini-set with Dani California, and also performed hit singles Californication and Black Summer, before wrapping up their 22 minutes onstage with Blood Sugar Sex Magik-era ballad Under The Bridge.



"Thank you for showing up LA," Anthony Kiedis told his hometown audience as the quartet completed their set.

Earlier in the set, ahead of Black Summer, bassist Flea stated, "Los Angeles is our home. We fucking love you."

Watch the band's set below:

Red Hot Chili Peppers | Full Performance | FireAid Benefit Concert 2025 - YouTube Watch On

The surviving members of Nirvana - Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic and Pat Smear - also made a surprise, unannounced appearance at the benefit concert.



For their four-song set, Dave Grohl's daughter Violet fronted the trio to perform All Apologies, St. Vincent handled lead vocals for a blast through Breed, from Nevermind, ex-Sonic Youth vocalist/bassist Kim Gordon took the mic for School, from the trio's debut album Bleach, and Joan Jett helmed the trio onTerritorial Pissings.



The night also saw performances from a reunited No Doubt, Stevie Nicks, Green Day, Olivia Rodrigo, Sting, Lady Gaga and more.



One of the evening's biggest surprises saw pop superstar Billie Eilish join Green Day for the first song of their set, duetting with Billie Joe Armstrong on Last Night On Earth from 2009's 21st Century Breakdown album.



The Berkley punk superstars also played Still Breathing, from Revolution Radio, and When I Come Around from Dookie.



"This is California and we're all in this together," said Billie Joe Armstrong ahead of Still Breathing. "From the bottom of our hearts, we love you Los Angeles, and we got your back, no matter what."

Green Day feat. Billie Eilish | Full Performance | FireAid Benefit Concert 2025 - YouTube Watch On