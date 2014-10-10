Pink Floyd have made final album

David Gilmour says upcoming Pink Floyd album The Endless River is their final work.

And he believes lead track Louder Than Words, with lyrics written by his wife, is the ideal swan-song for their 49-year career.

The record, which comes 20 years after 14th title The Division Bell, is released on November 10.

Gilmour tells the BBC: “This is the last thing that’ll be out from us – I’m pretty certain there will not be any follow-up to this. And Polly, my wife, thought that would be a very good lyrical idea to go out on – a way of describing the symbiosis that we have. Or had.”

Most of the tracks are credited or co-credited to late keyboardist Rick Wright, who died in 2008. Gilmour admits: “I didn’t necessarily always give him his proper due. People have very different attitudes to the way they work and we can become very judgemental and think someone is not quite pulling his weight enough – without realising that theirs is a different weight to pull.”

Floyd have released three snippets from The Endless River. The first focused on the guitar section, the second on Wright’s keyboards and the third on more of Gilmour’s work.

The guitarist recently confirmed most of the music on the album was based on work left incomplete from The Division Bell sessions, saying: “We listened to over 20 hours of us playing together. Over the last year we’ve added new parts, re-recorded others and generally harnessed studio technology to make a 21st century Pink Floyd album.”

This week, leaked details online suggested Professor Stephen Hawking makes a return guest appearance on the track Talkin’ Hawkin’.

The Endless River is currently available to pre-order.

Tracklist

Side 1

Things Left Unsaid 2. It’s What We Do 3. Ebb And Flow

Side 2

Sum 2. Skins 3. Unsung 4. Anisina

Side 3

The Lost Art Of Conversation 2. On Noodle Street 3. Night Light 4. Allons-y (1) 5. Autumn ’68 6. Allons-y (2) 7. Talkin’ Hawkin

Side 4