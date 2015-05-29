Pink Floyd plaque unveiled for 50th anniversary

Roger Waters and Nick Mason yesterday attended the unveiling of a plaque to mark the 50th anniversary of Pink Floyd’s formation.

The Regent Street Heritage Plaque has been added to the wall of Regent Street Polytechnic – now part of the University of Westminster – where Waters, Mason and Rick Wright studied in 1965 as they began their climb towards musical success.

But the pair admitted their early years weren’t their best. Mason said: “Put it like this, if we’d gone up for Britain’s Got Talent, I don’t think we would have made it past the audition stage. We weren’t terribly good.”

Waters added: “We were effing awful!”

The band are the subject of the second-ever Regent Street Heritage Plaque, after the first was hung on Heddon Street to mark the location used for the cover of David Bowie’s Ziggy Stardust album.

Floyd last year released final album The Endless River. David Gilmour, who didn’t join the band until 1967, is currently working on a solo album and he’ll tour in the autumn.

