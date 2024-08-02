Pink Floyd legend David Gilmour is on the cover of the new issue of Prog, on sale now!

Pink Floyd legend David Gilmour graces the cover of the new issue of Prog, which is on sale now!

Nine years after David Gilmour released his last solo album he is about to release Luck And Strange. That evocative guitar tone, those emotive solos, that distinct voice - all those components that make up a great Gilmour album are all in place. He tells us all about his upcoming release, and that he’s already planning a follow-up, plus we asked 30 of his peers, collaborators, fellow musicians and fans in the prog world to pick their favourite David Gilmour performance.

Also in this issue Thijs van Leer tells us all about the new Focus album, 12; Gryphon recall 1974, a year that saw them release two great albums and tour with Yes; Fairport Convention’s Dave ‘Peggy’ Pegg looks back over his career as he gets ready for Cropredy Festival; and we track down former ELO bass player Michael de Albuquerque.

Elsewhere, we have the latest from Tim Bowness, Jadis, Azure, Kavus Torabi, Rendezvous Point, Evergrey and Alcest; we review the new album from Leprous and catch Yes, Saucerful Of Secrets, Caligula’s Horse and more in the live arena.

We also have a free sampler from Spirit Of Unicorn Music with fantastic music from Yes, Keith Emerson, Greg Lake, Focus, John Wetton and loads more. And there's also four great David Gilmour postcards too!

Also in Prog 152...

Focus - the Dutch prog legends reveal the secrets of their latest album Focus 12.

Prog Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Prog, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Tim Bowness - a brand-new label and a contemporary sound for new release Powder Dry.

Azure - the young UK proggers tells us all about the concept behind Fym.

Gryphon - the band reminisce over 1974, the year of the Gryphon, when they released two records and embarked on a tour with Yes.

Kavus Torabi - the Gong/Knifeworld leader discusses the trials and tribulations behind his current solo album, The Banishing.

Evergrey - the Gothenburg prog metallers give Prog a guided tour of their hometown.

Jadis - the UK prog rockers return with another fine collection in More Questions Than Answers. We find out more.

Alcest - French blackgaze duo go back to basics on the otherworldly Les Chants De l’Aurore.

Rendezvous Point - the Norwegian quintet step out of the Leprous shadow with Dream Chaser.

Michael de Alberquerque - former ELO bassist Michael de Albuquerque reveals where he’s been hiding all these years!

Dave 'Peggy' Pegg - with Cropredy Convention just around the corner, Fairport bassist Dave ‘Peggy’ Pegg looks back on an impressive musical career.

The Curator - Alistair Murphy, aka The Curator, opens up on a prog world full of Soft Machine, VdGG, Gryphon and the photographer Olive Edis.

Plus new and reissue reviews of Leprous, Yes, Tim Bowness, Fish, Meer, IQ, Steeleye Span, ASIWYFA, White Willow, Threshold, Nektar, Magic Fig, Soft Machine, Returned To Earth, Ritual, IZZ and loads more...

This month we attended Soundle Weekend and we've seen gigs by Saucerful Of Secrets, Yes, Tool, Caligula's Horse, Jan Akkerman, Nektar and more...

* Prog is still on sale in the UK in most supermarkets and newsagents, even during current Covid-related restrictions, so you should have options on the high street. You can use our store finder to find your nearest stockist. Delays are possible as stores prioritise the delivery of different lines of stock.

* The easiest option for everyone would be to go digital. You can get single digital issues from the Apple Store, from Zinio and all manner of digital magazine retailers.

* Subscribe to Prog. We are now accepting subscriptions from the rest of the world. Subscriptions available here.

* In North America, Prog is available is branches of Barnes & Noble and Books-A-Million, although new issues do not go on sale until a couple of weeks after they're published in The UK.

* Single print issues of Prog can be purchased online from Magazines Direct and also Burning Shed.

Click on the corresponding cover on the single issue page at Magazines Direct for payment options.