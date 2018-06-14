Pink Floyd grace the cover of the new issue of Prog, on sale today...

The new issue of Prog is on sale today. With Roger Waters impending live UK dates, we look at the impact of Pink Floyd's The Final Cut album, the last Roger recorded with the band and how it went on to shape the future careers of both Waters solo and Pink Floyd themselves. We have a chat with Roger about the live dates too.

This issue comes in a bag with free gifts. Inside are two previously unseen early Marillion posters, celebrating the bands connection with Friars in Aylesbury (their first headline gig was 19 June, 1982), one with a personal message for Prog readers from Fish. There's also a free copy of this year's Be Prog! My Friend festival programme.

Also in Prog 88...

Klaus Schulze - the former Tangerine Dream and Ash Ra Tempel man is the subject of The Prog Interview, discussing his epic career on the back of new album Silhouettes.

Traffic - a rare insight into the Stevie Winwood-led group. A prog band few even called prog at the time!

David Cross & David Jackson - King Crimson meets Van der Graaf Generator as two legends team up.

The Sea Within - the lowdown on the latest progressive supergroup, featuring Roine Stolt and friends.

Lunatic Soul - Riverisde man Mariusz Duda's solo project isn;t as gloomy as you might expect this time around.

Spock's Beard - The US prog stars team back up with Nick D'Virgilio on latest album Noise Floor.

Arena - Seasoned British prog rockers dip back epic territory with their new album Double Vision.

IO Earth - Birmingham's prog princes return with new singer and new album.

Barren Earth - The Finnish prog metal collective unveil their proggiest offering to date with A Complex Of Cages.

Temples On Mars - The Anglo/Kiwi rockers have changed their name and return with complex yet melodic proggy sound.

Schooltree - They stormed the Readers' Poll winning Best New/Unsigned Band. We get introduced.

Arjen Lucassen - The Dutch proggers lets us into his own proggy world.

Adam Holzman - Steven wilson's keyboard player discusses his solo career.

Plus live and album reviews from Klaus Schulze, Procol Harum, Pink Floyd, Haken, The Sea Within, Winter's End, Trinity III, Tangerine Dream, Nick Mason's Saucerful Of Secrets and more...

And music from Artmagic, Donna Zed, Subsignal, Ring Van Mobius, Mile Marker Zero and more on the CD.

