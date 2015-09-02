Gilmour launches 2 track teasers

David Gilmour has released two teasers for his track 5 A.M. from solo album Rattle That Lock.

The former Pink Floyd frontman will launch the follow-up to 2006’s On An Island on September 18.

Gilmour recently told Classic Rock of his inspiration: “I honestly don’t know how it happens, actually. Whatever arrives, we just go with it. I don’t have a plan. We work on it until it starts making sense, and then we cut a few things out and concentrate on what we’ve got going for us.

“I think I’m quite lucky that – like ’em or not – my voice and my guitar playing are distinctive. They’re me and recognisably so, and that ties everything together.”

Rattle That Lock is available for pre-order now. Gilmour launches a sold-out solo tour on September 12. Pink Floyd are the cover stars of the current edition of Classic Rock, on sale now in print, digital and via TeamRock+.

