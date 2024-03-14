Pink Floyd announce Animals Dolby Atmos release for May

Pink Floyd have announced they will release a Dolby Atmos mix of their 1977 album Animals through Warner Music on May 17. it will be the first time the album has been available in Dolby Atmos.

Animals 2018 Remix – Dolby Atmos, which will be released on Blu-ray, will feature the 2018 remix by the band's longtime producer James Guthrie, as well as High-Resolution stereo and 5.1 mixes alongside the 1977 original stereo mix, and digitally. Dolby Atmos goes beyond ordinary listening by immersing the listener in the music, which moves around and above them.

Animals 2018 Remix – Dolby Atmos will feature new artwork in the digipack format, which you can see below, with a 16-page booklet, a sticker and a postcard.

Originally released in January 1977, Animals was the band's tenth studio album and was a concept album. that looked at the social-political conditions of mid-1970s Britain via George Orwell's classic Animal Farm, depicting different classes of people as animals with pigs being at the top of the social chain, dropping down to the sheep as the mindless herd following what they are told, with dogs as the business bosses getting fat on the money and power they hold.

Animals was recorded at the band's Britannia Row Studios in London throughout 1976 and early 1977, and was produced by the band themselves. The album peaked at number 2 in the UK and number 3 in the US.

Animals 2018 Remix was released in September 2022 on CD, LP (with gatefold artwork), SACD and Deluxe Gatefold formats. The Deluxe Gatefold version includes LP, CD, audio Blu-ray, audio DVD and a 32-page book.

Pre-order Animals 2018 Remix – Dolby Atmos.