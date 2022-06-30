Pink Floyd to finally release new mix of Animals in September

Pink Floyd have announced they will finally release the much-discussed 2018 remix of their 1977 album Animals through Warner Music [Sony Music outside Europe] on September 16, with the Deluxe version available from October 7. This will be the first time the album will have been available on 5.1 Surround Sound.

Animals 2018 Remix will be released on CD, LP (with gatefold artwork), Blu-ray, SACD and Deluxe Gatefold formats. The Deluxe Gatefold version includes vinyl, CD, audio Blu-ray, audio DVD and a 32-page book. The Blu-ray and DVD audio include the 2018 remix in Stereo, 5.1 Surround (both by James Guthrie) and the original 1977 Stereo mix. The 32-page booklet features rarely seen behind the scenes photographs of the album sleeve shoot along with live images and memorabilia. The album's iconic artwork has been reimagined for the new release, which you can see in full below.

“With the original 1977 album cover being such an iconic piece of stand-alone art, I had the chance to update it, which was a rather daunting task," says Storm Thorgerson's Hipgnosis partner Aubrey ‘Po’ Powell who has has re-designed the album cover for the modern era. "Hipgnosis took the opportunity to re photograph the image to reflect a changing world, and by using modern digital colouring techniques I kept Pink Floyd’s rather bleak message of moral decay using the Orwellian themes of animals, the pig ‘Algie’, faithful to the message of the album.”

Originally released in January 1977, Animals was recorded at the band's Britannia Row Studios in London throughout 1976 and early 1977, and was produced by the band themselves. The album peaked at number 2 in the UK and number 3 in the US.

