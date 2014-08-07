Floyd engineer Jackson confirms Noisy solo outing

Pink Floyd engineer Andy Jackson will release his fourth album Signal To Noise on November 3 via Esoteric Antenna, he's confirmed.

He was already an established studio veteran when he joined forces with James Guthrie to work on the movie version of The Wall. His connection continues to this day as he’s co-producing upcoming Floyd record The Endless River.

Jackson’s label describe Signal To Noise as “a fine modern progressive work, drawing on his exemplary career.”

He says: “The album reflects on the sorting of what’s important in life from the humdrum of everyday existence – and it’s an analogy for the process of the creation of the album itself.”

Signal To Noise follows his previous releases On The Surface, Obvious and Mythical Burrowing Animals. It will appear as a standard CD plus limited-edition 2CD digipak including a 5.1 Surround mix.

Tracklist