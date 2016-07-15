Foo Fighters feature on Jeopardy game show

Foo Fighters were the topic for a full category on US game show Jeopardy earlier this week.

The episode saw contestants quizzed about Dave Grohl and co, including where the band’s name originated from, the name of the documentary series that followed the making of their last studio album, and questions about the band’s lyrics.

Only the first two questions were answered – with the players missing a ‘Big Money’ question over David Letterman’s song choice on the last Late Show episode before he retired. The video can be viewed from the category’s starting point below.

Last month Killswitch Engage’s Adam Dutkiewicz told TeamRock why he sold the Honda and Nissan truck that he won on The Price Is Right last year.

Lamb Of God’s track 512 was also chosen as the soundtrack for US horror-themed game show Hellevator last year.

How Monkey Wrench brought Foo Fighters a whole new audience