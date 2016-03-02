Phil Collins updates retrospective series

Phil Collins will release the next round of his solo reissues series next month.

The Genesis man’s Take A Look At Me Now campaign continues on April 15, when his albums No Jacket Required from 1985 and 2002’s Testify will be released.

Collins has curated and complied all the albums in the series, with each presented with updated artwork and featuring extra live tracks and demos – many of which have never been issued on CD before.

Collins previously said the idea of including live cuts was to see how the tracks have evolved over time by contrasting the original studio versions with later concert performances.

He said: “I’ve always been quite proud of my demos and have often made them available as B-sides, but with a few exceptions, I have avoided including those on these collections. Instead, I’ve focused on how nicely the songs developed when played on stage, rather than showing how they originated.”

Other albums released in the retrospective campaign are 1981’s Face Value, 1982’s Hello, I Must Be Going!, 1993’s Both Sides and 1996’s Dance Into The Light.

Collins will play live for the first time in six years in Miami on March 11 when he takes to the stage at the Dreaming On The Beach benefit concert.

He’s also the cover star of the latest edition of Prog magazine – out now in print, online and via TeamRock+.

Phil Collins No Jacket Required tracklist

Sussudio Only You Know And I Know Long Long Way To Go I Don’t Wanna Know One More Night Don’t Lose My Number Who Said I Would Doesn’t Anybody Stay Together Anymore Inside Out Take Me Home

Bonus tracks – CD and digital only

Sussudio (Live) Don’t Lose My Number (Live) Who Said I Would (Live) Long Long Way To Go (Live) Only You Know And I Know (Live) Easy Lover (Live) inside Out (Live) Doesn’t Anybody Stay Together Anymore (Live) One More Night (Live) Take Me Home (Live) Only You Know And I Know (Demo) One More Night (Demo) Take Me Home (Demo)

Phil Collins Testify tracklist

Wake Up call Come With Me Testify Don’t Get Me Started Swing Low It’s Not Too Late This Love This Heart Driving Me Crazy The Least You Can Do Can’t Stop Loving You Thru My Eyes You Touch My Heart

Bonus tracks – CD and digital only