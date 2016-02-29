Phil Collins announces comeback concert

Phil Collins has announced he’ll perform at the Dreaming On The Beach benefit concert in Miami on March 11.

The event at the city’s Jackie Gleason Theater will raise funds for the children’s charity Little Dreams Foundation, which he co-founded in 2000.

Billed as Phil Collins Unplugged, it will be his first gig since his 2010 tour in support of his last record, Going Back.

Earlier this month, the former Genesis singer and drummer confirmed he had no plans to go back on the road.

He said: “I’m not going to go back out on tour. I like the rhythm of my life. It’s very important to be with my kids – I do not want to go back on the road.

“Same thing with the record. People are saying I’m making a record, and I’m not. I haven’t written a song yet. Things have been elaborated upon to make a better story, but I’m not sure how that will take shape yet.”

Collins announced last year that he had changed his mind about ending his career, and later discussed the possibility of work with Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford again.

Dreaming On The Beach tickets can be bought via Live Nation.

Phil Collins is the cover star of issue 64 of Prog, out Wednesday (March 2).