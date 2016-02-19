Collins: I won't tour

Phil Collins has said he’s not planning to tour even though he’s come out of retirement.

But he’d still like to play a number of concerts, and he’s in the very early stages of working on an album of new material.

The former Genesis frontman and drummer last year announced he’s changed his mind about ending his career, and later discussed the possibility of work with Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford again – while also saying that a reunion with Peter Gabriel was unlikely.

Collins, 65, tells Consequence Of Sound: “This thing is accelerating a little bit quicker than I would like it to. I have said that I would like to do a few shows, and now people are saying, ‘You’re going back on tour.’

“But I’m not going to go back out on tour. I like the rhythm of my life. It’s very important to be with my kids – I do not want to go back on the road.

“Same thing with the record. People are saying I’m making a record, and I’m not. I haven’t written a song yet. Things have been elaborated upon to make a better story, but I’m not sure how that will take shape yet.”

He admits that he may have said too much in the past, adding: “I was probably caught in a moment where I was very enthusiastic – but the truth is, I want to take things slowly. I don’t want to get back on that roundabout at the same speed I was on it before.

“Doing a few shows is very exciting. I just haven’t gotten past the thinking-about-it stage.”

Collins is currently recovering from a broken foot. “There have been pictures of me with a walking stick, and that’s the reason,” he says. “It’s not old age. I’m still hobbing around, but that will get better.”

