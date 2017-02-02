Phil Anselmo to release 5 “tripped out” albums

Superjoint mainman Phil Anselmo says he’s recorded five albums which span a variety of musical genres.

He describes the material as “tripped out” and plans to release them at some point later this year – and may even give them away free just to get the music into people’s hands.

Anselmo tells Metal Wani: “I’m sitting on five finished records right now – and they’re all different and they’re all tripped out. Some are heavier, some are heavier than heavy, and then some are not. I guess you woudn’t be able to stuff it into the heavy metal category at all. I think it’s the love of all the many genres.

“It’s a set of songs that have grown up with me since I was first able to pick up the guitar – little things that I had just written along the way. These songs have grown up with me and advanced and grown.”

Anselmo says Superjoint bassist Steve Taylor has been instrumental in helping him with the material, and adds: “He’s really an incredibly creative guitar player. He’s my main man right now. If it wasn’t for him, we probably would’t have half of these mysterious songs I’m talking about.”

As for releasing the music, Anselmo says: “I think this year. If I have to dump some free albums just to get this fucking music out, I’m gonna do it. And, of course, we’ll always have the hard copies and vinyl and stuff like that, for the collectors.”

Superjoint released new album Caught Up In The Gears Of Application in 2016 and are about wrap up a US tour, with the final show taking place at Pensacola’s Vinyl Music Hall, Florida, on February 3.

