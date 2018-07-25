Petrol Girls announce UK and European tour dates

Petrol Girls have announced a UK and European tour which will take place later this year.
The run of 19 shows will get under way with sets at the Reading and Leeds festivals next month. The London outfit will wrap up the run with a set at Vienna’s EKH on October 6.
The band have also revealed that they’ll launch a new EP titled The Future Is Dark on September 14 via Hassle Records which will feature the previously unreleased Survivor. Watch the video below.
The name of the EP was inspired by Rebecca Solnit’s essay Woolf’s Darkness, with vocalist Ren Aldridge explaining: “We wrote the EP right in the middle of the political shit storm that was 2017, and Rebecca Solnit’s writing definitely helped me to not become totally overwhelmed!
“It really helped me to zoom out and to see each political battle as part of a bigger movement with a history of slowly pushing things in a better direction.
“It makes me feel tiny but part of something huge, like when its dark but you look up and there’s loads of stars.”
Find a full list of the band’s upcoming tour dates below.
Petrol Girls - The Future Is Dark
1. Survivor
2. Sister
3. Strike
Petrol Girls 2018 UK and European tour dates
Aug 24: Reading Festival, UK
Aug 25: Leeds Festival, UK
Sep 11: Wiener Neustadt Triebwerk, Austria
Sep 13: Munich Baracke, Germany
Sep 14: Bristol Mother's Ruin, UK
Sep 15: London Tufnell Park Dome - Loud Women Fest, UK
Sep 17: Paris Olympic Cafe, France
Sep 18: Amsterdam Cinetol, Netherlands
Sep 20: Hamburg Reeperbahn Festival, Germany
Sep 21: Madrid Sala Wurlitzer, Spain
Sep 22: Valencia Alberto Quimera Festival, Spain
Sep 25: Stockholm Kafe 44, Sweden
Sep 27: Kiel Kieler Schaubude, Germany
Sep 29: Berlin Scharni 38, Germany
Sep 30: Prague 7 Cross Club, Czech Republic
Oct 01: Brno Kabinet Můz, Czech Republic
Oct 04: Poznan Pod Minoga, Poland
Oct 05: Warsaw Klub Poglos, Poland
Oct 06: Vienna EKH, Austria