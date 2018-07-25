Petrol Girls announce UK and European tour dates

Petrol Girls have announced a UK and European tour which will take place later this year.

The run of 19 shows will get under way with sets at the Reading and Leeds festivals next month. The London outfit will wrap up the run with a set at Vienna’s EKH on October 6.

The band have also revealed that they’ll launch a new EP titled The Future Is Dark on September 14 via Hassle Records which will feature the previously unreleased Survivor. Watch the video below.

The name of the EP was inspired by Rebecca Solnit’s essay Woolf’s Darkness, with vocalist Ren Aldridge explaining: “We wrote the EP right in the middle of the political shit storm that was 2017, and Rebecca Solnit’s writing definitely helped me to not become totally overwhelmed!

“It really helped me to zoom out and to see each political battle as part of a bigger movement with a history of slowly pushing things in a better direction.

“It makes me feel tiny but part of something huge, like when its dark but you look up and there’s loads of stars.”

Find a full list of the band’s upcoming tour dates below.

Petrol Girls - The Future Is Dark

1. Survivor

2. Sister

3. Strike

Petrol Girls 2018 UK and European tour dates

Aug 24: Reading Festival, UK

Aug 25: Leeds Festival, UK

Sep 11: Wiener Neustadt Triebwerk, Austria

Sep 13: Munich Baracke, Germany

Sep 14: Bristol Mother's Ruin, UK

Sep 15: London Tufnell Park Dome - Loud Women Fest, UK

Sep 17: Paris Olympic Cafe, France

Sep 18: Amsterdam Cinetol, Netherlands

Sep 20: Hamburg Reeperbahn Festival, Germany

Sep 21: Madrid Sala Wurlitzer, Spain

Sep 22: Valencia Alberto Quimera Festival, Spain

Sep 25: Stockholm Kafe 44, Sweden

Sep 27: Kiel Kieler Schaubude, Germany

Sep 29: Berlin Scharni 38, Germany

Sep 30: Prague 7 Cross Club, Czech Republic

Oct 01: Brno Kabinet Můz, Czech Republic

Oct 04: Poznan Pod Minoga, Poland

Oct 05: Warsaw Klub Poglos, Poland

Oct 06: Vienna EKH, Austria