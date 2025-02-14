Happy Valentine's Day to goths everywhere as Bauhaus frontman Peter Murphy hooks up with Nine Inch Nails' Trent Reznor for new single Swoon

Bauhaus frontman Peter Murphy is joined by Nine Inch Nails leader Trent Reznor on his new single Swoon.

Produced by Killing Joke bassist Youth, the single is a preview of Murphy's new solo record, Silver Shade, which is set for release on May 9, on the singer's own Silver Shade record label.

Speaking about the collaborative single, Murphy says: “I am both in the state of swoon as are my audience when witnessing my live performance. Trent Reznor cordially accepted my invitation to appear on the song, adding a welcome vibe on the second verse, as well as throughout the entire song in the form of backing vocalizing.”

Listen to the song below:

This is not the first time that Murphy and Reznor have worked together.

Last year, Murphy launched his Silver Shade label with the release of an album titled Peter Live – Vol One – Covers, which, alongside covers of Prince's Purple Rain, Elvis Presley's Love Me Tender, and more, featured the singer covering Nine Inch Nails' Hurt, with Reznor on piano, recorded in 2006 at 99X Radio station in Atlanta, Georgia.

The friendship between the two musicians actually stretches right back to the beginning of Nine Inch Nails.



Back in 1990, Reznor's band supported Murphy on his Deep tour, and 16 years on, when Nine Inch Nails were touring their With Teeth record, Reznor returned the favour by asking Murphy to open for his band.

During that tour, Reznor and Murphy recorded several radio sessions together: in Atlanta, as mentioned, in Washington DC, in Boston and in Chicago, where they recorded four Joy Division covers: Dead Souls, Twenty Four Hours, Warsaw and Atmosphere.