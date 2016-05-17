Peter Gabriel unveils remasters of So, Us and Up

Peter Gabriel will issue his albums So, Us and Up on remastered vinyl on July 15. The records will be reissued at half-speed 45 RPM to “deliver the maximum sound range.”

The So album from 1986 will be released across two heavyweight 180g LPs, while 1992’s Us and 2002’s Up will launch across three heavyweight 180g LPs.

Gabriel says: “It has been heart-warming to see the return of vinyl. Even though I loved being free of its limitations in the digital world, there is still a warmth and presence to vinyl that somehow makes it a more natural human companion. It is great to see a new generation learning the secrets of the grooves.”

Last year he relaunched his first four solo albums – Car, Scratch, Melt and Security on vinyl.

So, Us and Up can be pre-ordered via Gabriel’s official website.

Gabriel tours North America with Sting this summer.

Peter Gabriel So tracklist

Red Rain Sledgehammer Don’t Give Up That Voice Again Mercy Street Big Time We Do What We’re Told (Milgram’s 37) This Is The Picture (Excellent birds) In Your Eyes

Peter Gabriel Us tracklist

Come Talk To Me Love to Be Loved Blood of Eden Steam Only Us Washing Of The Water Digging in the Dirt Fourteen Black Paintings Kiss That Frog Secret World

Peter Gabriel Up tracklist

Darkness Growing Up Sky Blue No Way Out I Grieve The Barry Williams Show My Head Sounds Like That More Than This Signal to Noise The Drop

Peter Gabriel helps scientists analyse link between music and health

Sting and Peter Gabriel Rock Paper Scissors tour 2016

June 21: Columbus Nationwide Arena, OH

June 23: Washington Verizon Center, DC

June 24: Wantagh Jones Beach, NY

June 26: Philadelphia BB&T Pavilion, PA

June 27: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

June 29: Toronto Air Canada Centre, ON

June 30: Detroit The Palace of Auburn Hills, MI

July 02: Worcester DCU Center, MA

July 05: Montreal Bell Centre, QC

July 07: Festival D’été De Québec, QC

July 09: Chicago United Center, IL

July 10: Milwaukee Summerfest, WI

July 12: Denver Pepsi Center, CO

July 14: San Jose SAP Center, CA

July 15: Lake Tahoe Harvey’s, NV

July 17: Los Angeles Hollywood Bowl, LA

July 21: Seattle Key Arena, WA

July 23: Calgary Scotiabank Saddledome, AB

July 24: Edmonton Rexall Place, AB