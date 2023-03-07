Peter Gabriel announces first North American tour in more than a decade

Peter Gabriel has announced details of his first North American tour since the Back To Front dates in 2012. The i/o tour – named after the former Genesis man's upcoming album – will commence at the Videotron Centre in Quebec City on September 8, and wind up at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on October 13. Full dates below.

Tickets will go on sale on March 10 at 10am from LiveNation (opens in new tab), with further dates in Washington, Buffalo, Pittsburgh, Columbus, Cleveland, Detroit, Milwaukee, St. Paul, Denver, Austin, Dallas and Houston to be announced shortly.

The news swiftly follows the release of Playing For Time, the third track to be unveiled from i/o. Like previous singles Panopticom and The Court, it was recorded at Real World Studios in Wiltshire and The Beehive in London, and was released to coincide with the new moon.

"Playing For Time is a song that I have been working on for a long time and have performed live, without lyrics, so some people may be familiar with it," says Gabriel. "It’s been an important song for me. It's about time, mortality and memories and the idea that each of us has a planet full of memories which get stashed inside the brain.

"It is more of a personal song about how you assemble memories and whether we are prisoners of time or whether that is something that can actually free us. I do think it’s good to push yourself towards more bold or interesting experiences because then you will have richer memories to feed you when you get to my age. You also get taught by every meaningful experience that you go through."

No release date for i/o has been announced.

Peter Gabriel i/o Tour 2023

May 18: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland

May 20: Verona Arena, Italy

May 21: Milan Mediolanum Arena, Italy

May 23: Paris AccorHotels Arena, France

May 24: Lille Stade Pierre-Mauroy, France

May 26: Berlin Waldbuehne, Germany

May 28: Munich Koenigsplatz, Germany

May 30: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

May 31: Stockholm Avicii Arena, Sweden

Jun 02: Bergen Koengen, Norway

Jun 05: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Jun 06: Antwerp Sportpaleis, Belgium

Jun 08: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Jun 10: Cologne Lanxess Arena, Germany

Jun 12: Hamburg Barclays Arena, Germany

Jun 13: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

Jun 15: Bordeaux Arkea Arena, France

Jun 17: Birmingham Utilita Arena, UK

Jun 19: London The O2, UK

Jun 22: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK

Jun 23: Manchester AO Arena, UK

Jun 25: Dublin 3Arena, Ireland

Sep 8: Quebec City Videotron Centre, QC

Sep 9: Ottawa Canadian Tire Centre, ON

Sep 11: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, ON

Sep 13: Montreal Bell Centre, QC

Sep 14: Boston TD Garden, MA

Sep 16: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA

Sep 18: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Sep 30: Chicago United Center, IL

Oct 07: Vancouver Rogers Arena, BC

Oct 08: Seattle Climate Pledge Arena, WA

Oct 11: San Francisco Chase Center, CA

Oct 13: Los Angeles Kia Forum, CA

Tickets for European shows are on sale now (opens in new tab).