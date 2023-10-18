Peter Gabriel announces December 1 release for new studio album i/o

Peter Gabriel has finally announced that he will release a physical version of his new solo album, i/o through Real World Records on December 1.

Gabriel has taken the unusual step of previously releasing all of the album's twelve tracks as stand-alone videos with various mixes and unique artwork from a variety of artists, as well as performing them all live on is recent European and US tours.

"After a years-worth of full moon releases, I’m very happy to see all these new songs back together on the good ship i/o and ready for their journey out into the world," says Gabriel.

i/o is released as two stereo mixes: the Bright-Side Mix, handled by Mark ‘Spike’ Stent, and the Dark-Side Mix, as reshaped by Tchad Blak. A third mix, the In-Side Mix, in Dolby Atmos is included in three-disc set, including Blu-ray.

“We have two of the greatest mixers in the world in Tchad and Spike and they definitely bring different characters to the songs, Gabriel adds. "Tchad is very much a sculptor building a journey with sound and drama, Spike loves sound and assembling these pictures, so he’s more of a painter."

Gabriel's core backing band of guitarist David Rhodes, bassist Tony Levin and drummer Manu Katché feature on the album that also sees him collaborating with the likes of Brian Eno, pianist Tom Cawley, trumpeters Josh Shpak and Paolo Fresu, cellist Linnea Olsson and keyboard player Don E, while Gabriel's daughter Melanie provides backing vocals.

i/o will be released on vinyl as a 2 LP Bright Side Mix and 2 LP Dark Side mix, as a 2 CD set featuring both mixes, a 2 CD and Blu-ray set featuring both mixes plus the In-Side mix and a 4 LP, 2 CD and Blu-ray box set, qhich comes ina casebound book with expanded liner notes and a poster and which will be released on March 8. You can see the new album artwork and tracklisting below.

(Image credit: Virgin)

Peter Gabriel: i/o

1. Panopticom

2. The Court

3. Playing For Time

4. i/o

5. Four Kinds Of Horses

6. Road To Joy

7. So Much

8. Olive Tree

9. Love Can Heal

10. This is Home

11. And Still

12. This is Home