Pete Wentz watched Metallica's Some Kind Of Monster documentary before making Fall Out Boy's new album, says it's like looking into a "really weird mirror"

After months of cryptic and straight-up weird teasing (such as sending their fans beachy postcards and actual seashells), yesterday, Fall Out Boy finally returned with the announcement of their eighth studio album, So Much (For) Stardust.

To mark the news, the emo icons shared the record's first single, Love From The Other Side, accompanied by a whimsical music video which saw bassist Pete Wentz dressed as an old man.

While discussing the forthcoming release in conversation with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, the bass player revealed that before the band started work on the new album, he and vocalist Patrick Stump sat down to watch Metallica's eye-opening 2004 documentary Some Kind Of Monster.

The film famously explored the San Francisco metal heavyweights' process of making their divisive eighth record, St. Anger, as they meanwhile faced a myriad of personal and professional turmoils, such as addiction, mental health issues and the departure of bassist Jason Newsted.

As Wentz explains, he felt connected to the veteran band through the documentary, who started their band in 1981, exactly twenty years before Fall Out Boy's conception in 2001. He explains: "Before we started working on the [new] record, I was watching Some Kind of Monster. Somehow in my head, I always thought that they were a band for 30 or 40 years."

He continues, "I don't really know why but I was like, 'Oh, we've been a band the same length that they were a band when they shot this, which is just a really weird mirror to look into."

Stump, meanwhile, says: "Because what you were saying, the thing about, 'Do they get along?' There's so many things that have to line up for a band to make a record at this point, let alone a good one."

So Much (For) Stardust will arrive on March 24, 2023 via Fueled By Ramen/DCD2.