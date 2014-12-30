Sotelo talks Periphery vocals in studio clip

Periphery frontman Spencer Sotelo tells fans about his vocal sessions in the band’s latest studio update video.

The band will release dual albums Juggernaut: Alpha and Juggernaut: Omega on January 26 and have been keeping fans in the loop with a series of behind-the-scenes videos.

On the fourth Juggernaut webisode, Sotelo says: “In this webisode, you are going to take a walk with me on the wild side of the vocal booth. It was a long and rigorous task to track the vocals on an 80 minute double album, but as you can see in this video, we still like to have fun in the studio no matter how far the overall sanity level is pushed.

“You’ll get a peek at me tracking vocals to songs that you will otherwise not hear until the records are released. Enjoy and get stoked because Juggernaut is right around the corner and will be released before you know it.”

The three previous studio update videos can be viewed here.

Periphery will support Devin Townsend in March across the UK and headline London’s O2 Academy Islington on April 1.

Mar 29: Bristol O2 Academy (with Devin Townsend)

Mar 30: Glasgow O2 ABC (with Devin Townsend)

Mar 31: Manchester Academy (with Devin Townsend)

Apr 01: London O2 Academy Islington (headline show)

JUGGERNAUT: ALPHA TRACKLIST

A Black Minute 2. MK Ultra 3. Heavy Heart 4. The Event 5. The Scourge 6. Alpha 7. 22 Faces 8. Rainbow Gravity 9. Four Lights 10. Psychosphere

JUGGERNAUT: OMEGA TRACKLIST