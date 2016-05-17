Periphery tease music from upcoming album Select Difficulty

Periphery have released brief clips of some of the material on upcoming album Periphery III: Select Difficulty.
They’ll release their fifth album on July 22 via Sumerian Records, to be followed with a US tour that won’t include bassist Adam ‘Nolly’ Getgood.
Periphery III: Select Difficulty follows the twin releases Juggernaut: Alpha and Juggernaut: Omega last year.
The band posted a 15-second audio teaser on their social media accounts, along with the caption: Periphery III: Select Difficulty out July 22nd / periphery.net“
Getgood, who produced the album, remains a member of the band but he’ll no longer tour with them as he expands his production work. A touring bassist will be named in due course.
The band have a number of tour dates lined up, including an appearance at Download next month.
Periphery tour dates 2016
Jun 11: Nova Rock Festival, Austria
Jun 12: Download festival, UK
Aug 04: Raleigh Lincoln Theatre, NC
Aug 05: Atlanta Masquerade, GA
Aug 06: Memphis New Daisy Theater, TN
Aug 07: Dallas House of Blues, TX
Aug 08: San Antonio Alamo City Music Hall, TX
Aug 09: Houston House of Blues, TX
Aug 11: Phoenix The Press Room, AZ
Aug 12: San Diego House of Blues, CA
Aug 13: Los Angeles The Regent, CA
Aug 14: San Francisco The Fillmore, CA
Aug 16: Portland Hawthorne Theater, OR
Aug 17: Seattle The Showbox, WA
Aug 19: Salt Lake City The Complex, UT
Aug 20: Denver Summit Music Hall, CO
Aug 22: Minneapolis Varsity Theater, MN
Aug 24: Milwaukee Turner Hall Ballroom, WI
Aug 25: Grand Rapids Intersection, MI
Aug 26: Detroit St Andrew’s Hall, MI
Aug 27: Pittsburgh Mr Small’s Theatre, PA
Aug 28: Philadelphia Theatre of the Living Arts, PA
Aug 30: Boston Paradise, MA
Aug 31: New York Irving Plaza, NY
Sep 01: Baltimore Baltimore Sound Stage, MD