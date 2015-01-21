Periphery stream Juggernaut: Omega album

Prog-metal outfit Periphery have made new album Juggernaut: Omega available to stream. It’s the second part of a twin concept release — the first being Juggernaut: Alpha — and the follow-up to 2012’s Periphery II: This Time It’s Personal.

The story follows a tale of birth and re-birth, and features original artwork from graphic novelist Justin Randall.

“Although the albums are split in two physically, the story is only complete when the albums are digested consecutively,” says drummer Matt Halpern. “This allows the listener to recognise and hear the lyrical and musical overlapping themes, foreshadowing, and connected ideas.”

The band have previously released streams of Alpha, Bad Thing, The Scourge, Graveless and 22 Faces.

The albums are currently available to pre-order in a variety of bundles. Those who order via iTunes receive the previously released tracks immediately. Periphery play a trio of UK dates with Devin Townsend in March, before headlining their own London show.

**TOUR DATES **Mar 29: Bristol O2 Academy (with Devin Townsend) Mar 30: Glasgow O2 ABC (with Devin Townsend) Mar 31: Manchester Academy (with Devin Townsend) Apr 01: London O2 Academy Islington (headline show, sold out)