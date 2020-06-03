Periphery guitarist Misha Mansoor to release early Bulb recordings

Periphery guitarist Misha Mansoor is to release his pre-Periphery recordings as Bulb in a to a ten-album digital collection over the next four months.

Bulb was the online name Mansoor used for sharing demos and playthroughs via fan forums, eventually coming to international attention with Periphery.

“Diving back into the Bulb archives is something that I’ve wanted to do for years” explained Mansoor. “As I began working on what will be a new Bulb album I was reminded of this vast library of unreleased music, music that has only been previously available by seeking out bits and pieces on various forums and media channels. Presenting it in a context that both echoes my original intent with the songs grouped from the time period they were recorded in as well as making it easier for fans to find and enjoy was the driving motivation behind completing this massive undertaking.”

The first album in the 110-song, digitally released collection is titled Archives: Volume 8 and arrives on June 12 via 3DOT Recordings and Century Media Records. The albums are being released bi-weekly in a descending order with the most recent of the Bulb archival material arriving first and subsequent releases leading back to the origin of the project with the ultimate destination of Archives: Volume 1. The release schedule for the Bulb archival recordings is:

Jun 12 - Archives: Volume 8

Jun 26 - Archives: Volume 7

Jul 10 - Archives: Volume 6

Jul 24 - Archives: Volume 5

Aug 7 - Orchestral

Aug 21 - Archives: Volume 4

Sep 4 - Archives: Volume 3

Sep 18 - Archives: Volume 2

Oct 2 - Archives: Volume 1

Oct 16 - Electronic