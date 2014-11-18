Periphery detail Juggernaut releases

Prog-metal outfit Periphery have issued more details about their upcoming Juggernaut: Alpha and Juggernaut: Omega releases.

They previously announced the dual albums would launch on January 26 via Century Media Records. Now they’ve released full track details of an record they decided to split between two discs.

Drummer Matt Halpern explained: “Because Juggernaut is very detailed and dense in terms of character development, peaks and valleys, climaxes and resolutions, we’ve divided the story and the music in two.”

Founder and guitarist Misha Mansoor, who won the Dimebag Darrell Shredder Award at this year’s Metal Hammer Golden Gods, explains the band recorded together for the first time in their history – a move which gave them a fresh perspective.

He says:”This is new ground and it’s exciting – it’s a way to shake things up. Everyone contributed to everything, even if it wasn’t his instrument. It wasn’t about confrontation – everyone was focused on creating a really cool album.”

They’ll support Devin Townsend on his three 2015 UK dates next year, while the band will also headline a one-off gig in London on April 1.

Juggernaut: Alpha tracklist

A Black Minute 2. MK Ultra 3. Heavy Heart 4. The Event 5. The Scourge 6. Alpha 7. 22 Faces 8. Rainbow Gravity 9. Four Lights 10. Psychosphere

Juggernaut: Omega tracklist