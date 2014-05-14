Guitar maker in hot water over 'homophobic' comments

A leading guitar manufacturer in the world of rock music is facing a backlash after apparently homophobic comments were posted on Facebook.

Vik Guitars owner Vik Kuletski made comments on the social media site which appear to suggest his displeasure at last week’s news that Cynic stars Paul Masvidal and Sean Reinert came out as gay.

His comment reads: “Well now I know for sure… that something that has always been turning me off headless guitars.” Masvidal is known for his love of headless guitars. When asked to explain his comment, Kuletski replied: “Some recent news could give you the answer.”

In a further embarrassment for the company, a Facebook user posted a message asking: “Do I get a discount if I’m heterosexual?,” to which Kuletski replied: “No, but you’d get charged twice the price if you were not.”

In the wake of Kuletski’s comments, the band Periphery revealed they had cut ties with Vik Guitars.

Periphery’s Adam Nolly says: “Earlier this year ViK Guitars and I privately ended our endorsement agreement at the end of its specified contract period. I was dissatisfied with the recent customer service issues I had observed and felt that it wasn’t right to continue with further contractual obligation. With his word that he was working to resolve those issues, we agreed to keep the matter private.

“However, his recent anti-gay comments have pushed me to make a statement. As a firm supporter of LGBT rights, I find his sentiments offensive and disgusting, and moving forwards I simply cannot have my name associated with his brand.”

His fellow Periphery guitarist Misha Mansoor adds: Two years ago I placed an order with Vik Kuletski of Vik Guitars. Today that order has been cancelled. I cannot in good conscience actively promote or support him or his company with his outspoken and unwavering views against LGBT and their rights.

“The guitar in question had been arranged at a discounted price in exchange for promotion on my end, but after his comments I refuse to promote or be associated with his brand. I felt the only recourse was to ask for my money back. He assures me it will be back in my Paypal in full this Friday.”

Vik Kuletski responded to TeamRock’s request for a statement, but then withdrew it.