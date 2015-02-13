Pentagram plot doom-heavy 8th album

Pentagram have announced they will release their eighth album in the summer.

Bobby Liebling’s doom outfit have re-signed with Peaceville Records ahead of the new album’s release and worked with producer Mattias Nilsson at studios in Baltimore, Washington DC and Virginia.

Additional vocal and guitar production took place in Knoxville, Tennessee with Travis Wyrick – the Grammy Award-winning producer who worked on the band’s previous album, 2011’s Last Rites.

The current Pentagram lineup includes Liebling, guitarist Victor Griffin, bassist Greg Turley and drummer Peter Campbell.

The band say: “Pentagram is happy to return to the label that helped relaunch interest in our debut album and introduce us to a new metal audience in the 1990s.

“Peaceville Records has been an ally to us throughout the past 20 years. We are happy to have them by our side once again as we record our fourth album under their banner. Never properly recorded songs written by Bobby in the 70s will be heard on the album as fresh as they were when they were written over 40 years ago.

“Brand new numbers by the core of Griffin, Turley and Liebling that were written this fall will appear alongside the old songs, and will produce an album that encompasses the true spirit of Pentagram.”

They add: “Doom is often mistaken as exclusively slow music. If you listen to our classic doom album Relentless, many of those doomed classics are quite fast. One of the magics of doom metal is to have a faster song seem much slower because of the sheer heaviness of the number. That’s what we are going for.”

Peaceville will also issue Pentagram’s DVD set All Your Sins in March. The 2011 documentary about the band, Last Days Here, was last year made available to stream on Vimeo.