Pentagram film Last Days Here to stream on Vimeo

A hit documentary about American band Pentagram is to be made available on demand via streaming service Vimeo.

Last Days Here followed Pentagram frontman Bobby Liebling’s struggle with addiction and was a surprise hit on the festival circuit when it was released in 2011.

From tomorrow, July 3, the film will available to rent or buy on Vimeo.

In the film, 1970s metal icon Liebling is seen wasting away in his parents’ basement before his music is rediscovered and he sets about turning his life around. It won a string of awards for its gritty and heartwarming look at Liebling’s life.

Pentagram have also announced a tour, starting in Houston, USA, this week before dates elsewhere in North America and shows in Germany, The Netherlands, Switzerland, Scandinavia and France.