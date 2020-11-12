Pendragon postpone April 2021 live dates

UK prog rockers Pendragon have announced they have been forced to postpone their April 2021 live dates, citing continued uncertainty with the impact of the coronavirus. The band's later UK and South American dates and festival appearances remain unaffected at the moment.

In a statement on the band's website, Nick Barret said: "Having looked at the looming tour in April 2021, nothing has really changed sufficiently with finding a proper solution to playing live during the ongoing COVID-19 problem. We therefore regret to say that it is necessary for us to postpone the April 2021 tour, and in some cases the shows will be cancelled with a view to rebooking them wherever possible.

"I’ve tried to wait as long as possible before making a decision but we would need to book tour buses and people would have to book time off work to do the tour right now and we cannot wait any longer.

"This time I think we need to wait till we know we are in the clear before we put the new dates together, but I am thinking/hoping of late April/May 2022. [earlier is impossible as Clive is on tour with Arena Autumn 2021]

"We will see how things look soon regarding the May/June and July 2021 shows, [Brazil, Chile, Winter’s End, Canada and London]. OK – hope we can get to play soon!"

Currently unaffected are the following dates:

May 7: UK London 229

May 8: UK Chepstow Winter's End Festival

May 21: BRA Sao Paolo Teatro Opus

May 22: CHI Santiago Club Chocolate

Jun 20: UK Cambridge Rock Festival

Jul 17: GER Night Of The Prog Festival