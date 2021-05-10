Pearl Jam release 5404 live tracks from 186 live shows

Pearl Jam have launched Deep, an online archive featuring material from over 10 years of live performances. The "immersive web hub" features songs from 186 shows including a total of "up to" 5404 individual tracks.

The first show included in the archive is from Estadio do Restelo in Lisbon, Portugal, recorded on the Binaural tour in May 2000, while the most recent is from a performance on the Lightning Bolt tour in July 2014, captured in Leeds, England.

Fans who register for the service – they'll also need a paid account at their streaming platform of choice – can search for songs in categories including “Best of”, “Covers”, and a politically-themed “Know Your Rights” playlist. Each song has information attached to it, including the number of times it's been played live, plus the dates of its first and most recent onstage outing.

Pearl Jam have also released a Custom Playlist Generator, which can be used to make a "custom setlist generated in Eddie Vedder’s instantly recognisable handwriting" (see below).

In March, Pearl Jam announced they were postponing their 2021 UK and European tour until 2022. The new dates are as follows:

Jun 14: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome

Jun 15: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome

Jun 18: Landgraaf Pinkpop Festival

Jun 21: Berlin Waldbühne

Jun 23: Zurich Hallenstadion

Jun 25: Imola Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari

Jun 28: Frankfurt Festhalle

Jun 30: Werchter Rock Werchter

Jul 03: Stockholm Lollapalooza

Jul 05: Copenhagen Royal Arena

Jul 08: London BST Hyde Park

Jul 09: London BST Hyde Park

Jul 12: Budapest Arena

Jul 14: Krakow Tauron Arena

Jul 17: Paris Lollapalooza

Jul 20: Vienna Wiener Stadthalle

Jul 22: Prague O2 Arena

Tickets are on sale now.