Pearl Jam cancel second show this week after Eddie Vedder damages vocal cords at Lollapalooza Paris

Pearl Jam have announced that they’ve had no option but to cancel tomorrow night’s show at Prague’s O2 Arena (July 22) after frontman Eddie Vedder sustained damage to his vocal cords during their Paris show last weekend.

The Seattle quintet pulled their show at Vienna's Wiener Stadthalle yesterday as it emerged that the combined effects from the recent heatwave, dust and smoke near the Lollapalooza festival at Hippodrome de Longchamp on July 17 have taken their toll on the singer’s voice.

“We were hopeful that Ed would make a recovery in time to perform tomorrow,” say the band in a statement on their official site. “He has seen a doctor in Prague and is continuing the treatments for his vocal cords, but unfortunately, there is still no voice available. The effects on his throat from the last outdoor show are still just too brutal.

“We again send our sincere apologies to all of those who have worked intensely to put on the show. Even bigger apologies to those that were expecting to attend. We’ve always had memorable shows here and are with you in our extreme disappointment.

“You can be guaranteed we are doing everything we can to help fix the situation. Again, so sorry.”

Refunds are available from the point of purchase.

Their European run's two remaining two shows at Amsterdam’s Ziggo Dome on July 24 and 25 appear to be going ahead, but fans are advised to check their official site for further news.

The band will tour North America in September. They play:

Sep 01: Quebec City Videotron Centre, QC

Sep 03: Ottawa Canadian Tire Centre, ON

Sep 06: Hamilton FirstOntario Centre, ON

Sep 08: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, ON

Sep 11: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Sep 14: Camden Waterfront Music Pavilion, NJ

Sep 16: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

Sep 17: Louisville Kentucky Expo Center, KY

Sep 18: St. Louis Enterprise Center, MO

Sep 20: Oklahoma City Paycom Center, OK

Sep 22: Denver Ball Arena, CO