Pearl Jam pull Vienna concert as Eddie Vedder has "no throat"

Pearl Jam have been forced to cancel a show tonight (July 20) at Vienna's Wiener Stadthalle, after frontman Eddie Vedder damaged his vocal cords during their previous show in Paris on July 17.

The band, who performed two shows at London's Hyde Park earlier this month, have cited that smoke from fires near to the Lollapalooza festival at Hippodrome de Longchamp were one of the factors which have contributed to his throat issues.

"To all those who were anticipating a great Pearl Jam show tonight in Vienna, we were too," reads a statement from the band on their official site. "However, due to the extreme circumstances at the last outdoor site outside of Paris (heat, dust, and smoke from the fires) our singer Ed Vedder’s throat was left damaged. He has seen doctors and had treatment but as of yet, his vocal cords have not recovered.

"This is brutal news and horrible timing…for everyone involved. Those who work so hard to put on the shows as well as those who give their precious time and energies to attend…. As a band, we are deeply sorry and have tried to find options to still play. And Ed wants to play. There’s just no throat available at this time.

"So very, very deeply sorry. Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase.

"Thank you for understanding."

It is not known at this time whether their shows in Prague (July 22) and Amsterdam (July 24, 25) will go ahead as scheduled.

The band will play North America in September. They play:

Sep 01: Quebec City Videotron Centre, QC

Sep 03: Ottawa Canadian Tire Centre, ON

Sep 06: Hamilton FirstOntario Centre, ON

Sep 08: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, ON

Sep 11: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Sep 14: Camden Waterfront Music Pavilion, NJ

Sep 16: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

Sep 17: Louisville Kentucky Expo Center, KY

Sep 18: St. Louis Enterprise Center, MO

Sep 20: Oklahoma City Paycom Center, OK

Sep 22: Denver Ball Arena, CO