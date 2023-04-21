Pearl Jam announce short US tour

Pearl Jam have announced a short US tour. The band will play nine show later this summer, kicking off with a pair of dates at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, MN, on August 31 and September 2, and ending later that month with two shows at the Moody Center in Austin, TX.

The band, who have been battling for fairer distribution and pricing of tickets for nearly three decades, will hold a pre-sale for members of Pearl Jam's fan club, the Ten Club, on April 27, with a Ticketmaster Verified Fan sale beginning the following day.

In all states except Illinois, tickets for the tour will be non-transferable, as the band seeks to prevent ticket scalping. Moreover, approximately 10% of the concert tickets will be sold as "PJ Premium" tickets, which will be priced at market rate and help to offset the cost of touring while keeping ticket prices affordable overall. The band is also introducing "all-in pricing," which means that the complete, out-of-pocket cost for tickets will be displayed upfront, including fees.

Late last year, guitarist Stone Gossard revealed that the band have made a "good start" on the follow-up to 2020's Gigaton album, telling Riff TV, "The plan is that we're gonna do some more recording, and we're gonna try to finish a record here pretty soon. There's songs that are getting close to being done and there's a bunch that aren't. And we're gonna do something here pretty soon."

Gossard went on to reveal that the album is unlikely to be released until 2024.

Pearl Jam 2023 US tour

Aug 31: St. Paul Xcel Energy Center, MN

Sep 02: St. Paul Xcel Energy Center, MN

Sep 05: Chicago United Center, IL

Sep 07: Chicago United Center, IL

Sep 10: Indianapolis Ruoff Music Center, IN

Sep 13: Fort Worth Dickies Arena, TX

Sep 15: Fort Worth Dickies Arena, TX

Sep 18: Austin Moody Center, TX

Sep 19: Austin Moody Center, TX