Pavlov's Dog to release new album in December

Pavlov's Dog - Prodigal Dreamer 1. Paris

2. Hard Times

3. Winterblue

4. Thrill Of It All

5. Easter Day

6. Hurting Kind

7. Aria

8. Waterlow

9. Suzanne

10. Crying Forever

11. Being In Love

12. Shaking Me Down

13. The Winds Wild Early

Seminal US prog rockers Pavlov's Dog will release their latest album, Prodigal Dreamer, through Rockville Records on December 7.

Prodigal Dreamer is the band's sixth stdio album, their first since 2010's The Adventure's Of Echo And Boo And Assorted Small Tails. It contains 13 new songs written by longtime band leader David Surkamp and perhaps is the nearest thing to the revered first two Pavlov's Dog albums, Pampered Menial (1975) and At The Sound Of The Bell (1976) the band have recorded.

Pavlov's Dog will undertake a short tour of European dates in November. They will play:

Italy Verona/Lugagnano Cub il Giardino - November 3

Germany Nuernberg Hirsch - 5

Germany Munchen/Olching Legends Lounge - 7

Germany Karslruhe Jubez - 10

Germany Dortmund Musiktheater Piano - 11

Belgium Verviers Spirit of '66 - 12

Belgium Gent Vooruit - 14