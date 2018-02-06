Paul Simon announces Homeward Bound farewell tour

Paul Simon has announced details of his Homeward Bound farewell tour.

Last week it was revealed that he’d play a set at London’s Hyde Park on July 15 with James Taylor & His All-Star Band and Bonnie Rait – and he’s now added a performance at the Manchester Arena on July 10.

Those two shows will follow a run of dates across North America and performances in Norway and Sweden.

Simon says: “I’ve often wondered what it would feel like to reach the point where I’d consider bringing my performing career to a natural end. Now I know – it feels a little unsettling, a touch exhilarating and something of a relief.

“I love making music, my voice is still strong, and my band is a tight, extraordinary group of gifted musicians. I think about music constantly.

“I am very grateful for a fulfilling career and, of course, most of all to the audiences who heard something in my music that touched their hearts.”

Find a full list of Simon’s 2018 tour dates below.

May 16: Vancouver Rogers Arena, BC

May 18: Seattle Key Arena, WA

May 19: Portland MODA Center, OR

May 22: Los Angeles Hollywood Bowl, CA

May 23: Los Angeles Hollywood Bowl, CA

May 25: Oakland Oracle Arena, CA

May 27: Las Vegas MGM Grand Garden Arena, NV

May 30: Denver Fiddler’s Green, CO

Jun 01: Dallas American Airlines Arena, TX

Jun 02: Houston Toyota Center, TX

Jun 04: Austin Frank Erwin Center, TX

Jun 06: Chicago united Centre, IL

Jun 08: St Paul Xcel Energy Center, MN

Jun 10: Detroit DTE Energy Center, MI

Jun 12: Toronto Air Canada Centre, ON

Jun 13: Montreal Bell Centre, QC

Jun 15: Boston TD Garden, MA

Jun 16: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA

Jun 19: Greensboro Coliseum, NC

Jun 20: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

Jun 30: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden

Jul 01: Oslo Spektrum, Norway

Jul 10: Manchester Arena, UK

Jul 15: London Hyde Park, UK

