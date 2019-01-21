Parkway Drive mark start of UK and Euro tour with Shadow Boxing lyric video

Parkway Drive have released a lyric video for their track Shadow Boxing ahead of their UK and European tour.

The single has been taken from the Australian outfit’s sixth album Reverence, which launched in May 2018.

Parkway Drive will kick off the tour with Killswitch Engage and Thy Art Is Murder in Hamburg on Friday evening, with the run of shows wrapping up in Prague on February 18.

Following the release of the follow-up to 2015’s Ire, the band came under fire from some fans who were angry at the shift in Parkway’s sound. That led Five Finger Death Punch bassist Chris Kael to have a go at the haters, calling the negative reaction to the record “fucking disgusting and unfortunate.”

Parkway Drive guitarists Jeff Ling and Luke Kilpatrick then responded to say that previous experiences had readied them for any negativity that might follow the album launch.

Kilpatrick told Music Radar: “Maybe it’s just too easy to tear shit apart online these days. There are so many people who are still attached to the old sound, but a lot of people like our new sound too.

“When we put out Vice Grip from Ire, we knew we were in for a beating! When we first saw what people were saying, we thought we were getting killed – a lot of us took it to heart. I had never been ridiculed like that before.

“This time, we are ready for it all – we are proud of what we’ve done and we don’t care about the comments.”

Find a full list of the band’s tour dates below.