Five Finger Death Punch bassist slams negative reaction to Parkway Drive album

Five Finger Death Punch bassist Chris Kael has slammed the negative reaction surrounding the new Parkway Drive album.

Reverence was released last week, with some people criticising the band’s sound on what is their sixth record.

The negative reaction by some has been picked up by Kael, who has written a lengthy Instagram post calling the backlash, “fucking disgusting and unfortunate.”

Kael says: "I have to make this post after seeing some of the negative comments from ‘fans’ of Parkway Drive giving scathing reviews of their new record on the social networks.

“This new album fucking rules. I listened to Ire a bit – but, am only really familiar with Reverence. Doesn’t change the fact that I can enjoy a great record even if I’m unfamiliar for the most part of their catalogue as a whole.

“I’ve listened to it probably 10 times in the past two days of travel and am listening to it as I type our this post. I’ve even gone out of my way to let others who follow me know how much I enjoy it.

"When I enjoy new music, I want others to be aware so that they too can share in the experience of something that I personally love.

“The negative barrage of bullshit opinions for which the internet provides is fucking disgusting and unfortunate. Clearly, the mothers of these keyboard critics failed to teach them, ‘If you can’t say something nice, don’t say anything at all.’”

Put in half the effort you do in talking shit behind the safety and comfort of a keyboard in promoting positivity for a change Chris Kael

Kael says it’s unfortunate that people are more likely to generally leave negative comments online rather than “praise a positive experience” and calls it “disheartening.”

He adds: “So, on behalf of Parkway Drive – who I guarantee are soaking in their own sense of accomplishment in putting out a record of which they are deservedly proud – this Kael Salute goes out to negativity as a whole bringing vibes down across the internet.

“I encourage those surfing shit on the internet today – put in half the effort you do in talking shit behind the safety and comfort of a keyboard in promoting positivity for a change.

“Vibes are pervasive as fuck. The world would benefit from a change in focusing on the positive. Change starts with you. Do that shit.”

In a Facebook Live video interview last week, Parkway Drive frontman Winston McCall agreed that the band had outgrown their metalcore tag, adding: “Creatively, the older we get, the more stuff we’re going to do. We’re always going to be a heavy band.

“What do we like doing? Melodic stuff, heavy stuff, things we’re interested in. That actually spans a hell of a lot, so we’re going to keep going to those areas.”