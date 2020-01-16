Parkway Drive, King Diamond, Devin Townsend and Myrkur Metal Hammer exclusive bundles available now!

Metal Hammer has teamed up with all four of its current cover stars – Parkway Drive, Myrkur, King Diamond and Devin Townsend – to launch a series of bundles featuring exclusive merch and some signed goods.
The Myrkur 'Folkesange' bundle includes an exclusive cover, signed photo, art print and patch
The Parkway Drive 'Underdogs bundle includes an exclusive cover, signed lyric sheet, badge set and art print
The Devin Townsend 'Ziltoid Forever' bundle comes with an exclusive cover, signed lyric sheet, art print and Ziltoid collector cup
Meanwhile, the King Diamond bundle comes with an exclusive cover, art print and patch
Each bundle is available at an extremely limited number now from www.tinyurl.com/BuyHammer