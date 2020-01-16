Parkway Drive, King Diamond, Devin Townsend and Myrkur Metal Hammer exclusive bundles available now!

Metal Hammer has teamed up with all four of its current cover stars – Parkway Drive, Myrkur, King Diamond and Devin Townsend – to launch a series of bundles featuring exclusive merch and some signed goods.

The Myrkur 'Folkesange' bundle includes an exclusive cover, signed photo, art print and patch

(Image credit: Future)

The Parkway Drive 'Underdogs bundle includes an exclusive cover, signed lyric sheet, badge set and art print

(Image credit: Future)

The Devin Townsend 'Ziltoid Forever' bundle comes with an exclusive cover, signed lyric sheet, art print and Ziltoid collector cup

(Image credit: Future)

Meanwhile, the King Diamond bundle comes with an exclusive cover, art print and patch

(Image credit: Future)

Each bundle is available at an extremely limited number now from www.tinyurl.com/BuyHammer