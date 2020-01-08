The new issue of Metal Hammer has four covers to choose from

The new issue of Metal Hammer features four exclusive covers celebrating the bands that will define 2020.

Aussie heavyweights Parkway Drive, heavy metal legend King Diamond, underground sensation Myrkur and modern metal mastermind Devin Townsend all feature on their own individual covers.

Every issue also comes with a free art print of each artist and a giant Slipknot poster.

Also inside the new issue is our huge 2020 preview, as we look inside the albums, gigs and events you need to know about this year, plus brand new interviews with Iron Maiden legend Steve Harris, Volbeat, Employed To Serve, Monster Magnet, Red Method, Katatonia and many more.

Best of all? It's out now. Find your nearest copy now.