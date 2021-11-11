Parkway Drive announce 2022 UK/European tour

Parkway Drive have announced that they will be hitting the road in 2022 for a UK/European tour.

Joining them as special guests will be Sheffield's metalcore heroes While She Sleeps.

The run of dates will commence from September at the Quarterback Immobilien Arena in Leipzig, and finish up on October 3 in Cardiff's Motorpoint Arena. Meanwhile, the pair of bands will be making stops in Prague, Brussels, Amsterdam, Paris, London and more.

In a tweet, Parkway Drive write: "We’ve got some unfinished business. Here we go, Europe 2022! Stoked to have joining us While She Sleeps joining us".

Sharing the tour announcement poster, While She Sleeps wrote, "The perfect tour doesn't exi..." in a humorous tweet.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, November 12, 11am CET. Please note that all previously purchased tickets will remain valid for the newly scheduled shows, apart from the London show. Due to the venue change the tickets for this show cannot be carried over.

(Image credit: Press)

Sep 09: Leipzig Quarterback Immobilien Arena, DE

Sep 10: Prague Forum Karlin, CZ

Sep 12: Brussels Forest National, BE

Sep 13: Esch-sur-Alzette Rockhal, LUX

Sep 14: Frankfurt Festhalle, DE

Sep 16: Zürich Samsung Hall, CH

Sep 17: Munich Olympiahalle, DE

Sep 18: Vienna Stadthalle, AT

Sep 20: Berlin Velodrom, DE

Sep 21: Hamburg Barclays Arena, DE

Sep 23: Amsterdam AFAS Live, NL

Sep 24: Dortmund Westfalenhalle, DE

Sep 25: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, DE

Sep 27: Paris Zenith, FR

Sep 30: London Alexandra Palace, UK

Oct 01: Manchester AO Arena, UK

Oct 02: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, UK

Oct 03: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK