Paramore to cruise again

Paramore have confirmed a second edition of their Parahoy cruising festival.

The band will set sail on March 5 next year from Miami and arrive in Cozumel, Mexico on March 9, aboard the Norwegian Pearl.

They say: “With such an overwhelming and positive response to the inaugural Parahoy it was only natural that we take to the seas again.

“If you missed all the fun first time round, or if you just want to do it all over again, we’re inviting you to join us in 2016. We can’t wait to be together at sea once again.”

Ticket pre-registering is available via www.parahoy.com.