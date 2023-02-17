Paramore share eccentric and surreal music video for Running Out Of Time

Paramore have unveiled their video for Running Out Of Time, the third single featured on their recently-released new album, This Is Why.

Directed by Ivanna Borin, the surreal visual sees frontwoman Hayley Williams stuck for ideas whilst working in the studio, before being chased down a rabbit-holed guitar case by a set of anthropomorphic guitars and drums.

The singer then travels across a strange world reminiscent of the bizarre landscapes in Lewis Caroll's Alice In Wonderland, meanwhile undergoing numerous eccentric costume changes and appearing in peculiar environments, such as a room made of spikes and a barren, dream-like desert.

Running Out Of Time is the emo/indie rockers' third single to be released with a music video, following title-track This Is Why and The News.

On February 14, the trio performed the track on US talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live, which you can watch below.

Paramore’s sixth studio album was released on February 10, serving as the long-awaited follow-up to 2017's After Laughter. Louder describes This Is Why as "vital, urgent and utterly fearless", and as a "sound of a grown band boldly defining their own path".

In March, the band will embark on a South American tour in support of the record, before continuing on to the UK and Ireland in April and North America in May.

Watch the video for Running Out Of Time below:

13 April - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena

15 April - Cardiff, United Kingdom - International Arena

17 April - Glasgow, United Kingdom - OVO Hydro

18 April - Manchester, United Kingdom - AO Arena

20 April - London, United Kingdom - O2 Arena

22 April - Birmingham, United Kingdom - Utilita Arena

Tue May 23 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center*×

Thu May 25 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena*×

Sat May 27 – Atlantic City, NJ – Adjacent Festival!

Tue May 30 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden*×

Fri June 02 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena*×

Sun Jun 04 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse*×

Mon Jun 05 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse*×

Wed Jun 07 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena*×

Thu Jun 08 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena*×

Sat Jun 10 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center*×

Sun Jun 11 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paint Arena*×

Tue Jun 13 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center*×

Wed Jun 14 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live*×

Thu Jul 06 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center+°

Sat Jul 08 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena+°

Sun Jul 09 – Austin, TX – Moody Center+°

Tue Jul 11 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center+°

Thu Jul 13 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena+°

Sun Jul 16 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena+

Wed Jul 19 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum+

Sat Jul 22 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center+

Mon Jul 24 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena+°

Tue Jul 25 – Portland, OR – Veterans Memorial Coliseum+°

Thu Jul 27 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena+°

Sat Jul 29 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center+°

Sun Jul 30 – St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center+°

Wed Aug 02 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center+°

*With Support Bloc Party

+With Support from Foals

°With Support from The Linda Lindas

×With Support from Genesis Owusu

!Festival Performance