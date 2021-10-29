Papa Roach's new single Dying To Believe is a call for unity

Nu metal survivors Papa Roach have released an anthemic new single Dying To Believe. Centred around themes of unity and harmony, the song is a direct appeal to look past the differences that divide us and find commonalities that can unite us all.

Over 20 years since the band's iconic Infest was released, Papa Roach are still finding new ways to connect with their audience. While the song doesn't necessarily backtrack to their nu metal roots, there is undeniable strain of classic Papa Roach in the mix (with some added Linkin Park for good measure).

Watch the video below:

The song was produced by WZRD BLD (aka Drew Fulk), who has most recently worked alongside the likes of Ice Nine Kills, Motionless In White and Bullet For My Valentine.

Speaking about the track, vocalist Jacoby Shaddix commented, “We try to make music that means something to us, that moves us. When I look out into the world right now a lot of people are divided. The beautiful thing about music is it’s a unifier. I wanted to make a song that has some hope in it.”

While no word has emerged yet on the band's 11th record (the follow-up to 2019's Who Do You Trust), Papa Roach have released two other singles thus far; Kill The Noise in September 2021 and Swerve (featuring Fever 333's Jason Aalon Butler and Sueco). These tracks are expected to be included on the band's new album in 2022 via their own label New Noise Records.