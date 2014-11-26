Papa Roach detail UK and Ireland tour

US rockers Papa Roach have announced a 10-date UK and Ireland tour.
They’ll hit the road in March 2015 in support of their eighth album F.E.A.R. (Face Everything And Rise) which launches on January 27 via Eleven Seven Music.
Frontman Jacoby Shaddix says: “We are super stoked to get back to do a headlining show for the fans in the UK. We’ve got tricks up our sleeve for this tour so be ready – it’s gonna be off the chain!”
Last month, guitarist Jerry Horton said the album, the follow-up to 2012’s The Connection would feature a mix of styles as they couldn’t focus on just one sound.
He said: “We’ve got a bit of modern, heavy stuff, a couple of old things and some dynamic songs. We went in with the idea of going a heavy record but we just can’t keep our focus on one thing.”
Tour dates
Mar 08: Norwich University Of East Anglia
Mar 10: Bristol O2 Academy
Mar 11: Southampton Guildhall
Mar 12: London Roundhouse
Mar 14: Glasgow Barrowland
Mar 15: Manchester Academy
Mar 17: Birmingham O2 Academy
Mar 18: Nottingham Rock City
Mar 20: Dublin Academy
Mar 21: Belfast The Limelight
F.E.A.R. tracklist
- Face Everything And Rise 2. Skeletons 3. Broken As Me 4. Falling Apart 5. Love Me Til It Hurts 6. Never Have To Say Goodbye 7. Gravity 8. War Over Me 9. Devil 10. Warriors