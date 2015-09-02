Panic! stream Death Of A Bachelor

Panic! At The Disco have released the track Death Of A Bachelor.

It’ll feature on their as-yet-untitled upcoming album, and follows Hallelujah which was revealed earlier this year.

Mainman Brendon Urie says much of the follow-up to 2013’s Too Weird To Live, Too Rare To Die! has been influenced by the music of Frank Sinatra.

He says: “I wrote a new album this year and even in the few songs that don’t sound remotely similar to any of his music, I still felt his influence in the writing and the need to relate so personally to each song.

“Death Of A Bachelor is very important to me. It expresses the bittersweet (but mostly sweet) end of an era. A look back at a part of my life now deceased. An It’s A Wonderful Life-esque look into a possibly different future – but mostly an appreciation for the present.”

Drummer Spencer Smith quit the band in April, with Urie saying he backed the decision. They head out on a run of US shows later this month.

Sep 11: Shippensburg University, PA Sep 12: Detroit Chill On The Hill, MI Sep 13: Philadelphia Radio 104.5’s Block Party, PA Sep 17: Boston City Hall Plaza, MA Sep 18: Rochester Main Street Armory, NY Sep 19: Atlanta Music Midtown, GA Sep 25: Pittsburgh Thrival Festival, PA Oct 09: Las Vegas Wine Amplified, NV Oct 10: Denver Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO Oct 17: Houston Buzzfest 34, TX